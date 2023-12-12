KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:KNOP opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $186.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

