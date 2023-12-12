KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE:KNOP opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $186.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43.
KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.
About KNOT Offshore Partners
KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.
