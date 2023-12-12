Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.85.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KVYO. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of KVYO stock opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. Klaviyo has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.71.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.16 million. Klaviyo’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $139,310,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 663,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,797,938.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $139,310,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 663,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,797,938.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,770,318 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $50,135,405.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,701,483 shares of company stock worth $189,785,999.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. Summit Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth approximately $1,708,162,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

