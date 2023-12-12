Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given a C$22.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Desjardins set a C$22.00 price target on Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KMP.UN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.22.

KMP.UN opened at C$17.91 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$15.36 and a one year high of C$19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

