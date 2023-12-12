Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.35 on Friday. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 12.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Key Tronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Key Tronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Key Tronic by 30.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Key Tronic by 56.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

