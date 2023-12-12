Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kamada from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.97. Kamada has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $6.35.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.54 million. Kamada had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kamada by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kamada by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 76,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Kamada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

