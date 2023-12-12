JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 50,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $19,150,000. Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,067,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 203,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $381,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.