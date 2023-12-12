JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,558 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $17,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

