JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2023

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,558 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $17,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.