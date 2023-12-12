JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut CleanSpark from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $5.30 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CleanSpark has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.05.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

CleanSpark stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 3,177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.