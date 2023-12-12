iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 390,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 5.5% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $43,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,735,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.4853 dividend. This represents a $5.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

