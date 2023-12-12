iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 11.3% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $35,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $294.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $294.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

