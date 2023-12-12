iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 8.7% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $118,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $254.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $206.23 and a 1-year high of $254.36.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.