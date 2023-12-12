iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 8.3% of STAR Financial Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $264.51 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $231.49 and a one year high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.32.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

