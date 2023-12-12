Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases 13,524 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.439 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

