Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Raised by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.8% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $395.52 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $395.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.48.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

