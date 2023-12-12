Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,564 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 10.1% of Hound Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $44,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $395.52 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $395.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

