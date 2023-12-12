Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 837,063 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 5.9% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Horizon Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco QQQ worth $203,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $395.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.48. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $395.79.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

