Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 498.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,137,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $586.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $164.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $599.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $535.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.78.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

