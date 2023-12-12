International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 94.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $163.52 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $149.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

