Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 15,386 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,386 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 138,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Intel by 83.9% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 950,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,769,000 after buying an additional 433,457 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Intel by 683.6% in the second quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 203,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 177,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.