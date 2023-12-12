Insider Buying: F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Insider Purchases 109 Shares of Stock

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 109 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 905 ($11.36) per share, with a total value of £986.45 ($1,238.33).

F&C Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:FCIT opened at GBX 914 ($11.47) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,384.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. F&C Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 825.67 ($10.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 992 ($12.45). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 880.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 876.85.

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

F&C Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 2,121.21%.

About F&C Investment Trust

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.