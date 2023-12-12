Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Information Services Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Information Services Group Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:III opened at $4.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $71.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,958,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 290,301 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,589,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,589,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,932,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after acquiring an additional 118,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 517,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

