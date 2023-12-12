Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.38. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $236.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.02%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

