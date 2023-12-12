Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on IMBBY. Citigroup upgraded Imperial Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,500 ($31.38) to GBX 2,400 ($30.13) in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.6358 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
