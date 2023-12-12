Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IMBBY. Citigroup upgraded Imperial Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,500 ($31.38) to GBX 2,400 ($30.13) in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IMBBY

Imperial Brands Price Performance

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $25.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.6358 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.