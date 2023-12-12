IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IDYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.81. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. IDEAYA Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $155,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

