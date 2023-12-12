Hutner Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,787,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 25,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY opened at $965.52 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $767.27 and a 52 week high of $1,005.96. The firm has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $947.88 and a 200-day moving average of $938.94.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.13.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

