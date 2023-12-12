Hutner Capital Management Inc. Acquires 37 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,530,000 after purchasing an additional 859,301 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,435,000 after purchasing an additional 819,455 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,091,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,461,000 after purchasing an additional 640,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.44.

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $291.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $293.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.38.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

