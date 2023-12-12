Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 4,500 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,702,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,234,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 684.5% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 5,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $752.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $781.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $673.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $686.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

