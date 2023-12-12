Hound Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 88,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,946,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.2% of Hound Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $424.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $339.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $424.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $403.36 and its 200-day moving average is $404.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

