Horizon Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $325.28 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.46 and a 12 month high of $342.92. The stock has a market cap of $835.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $9,104,885.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,701 shares of company stock worth $142,220,645. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

