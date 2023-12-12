Horizon Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,102,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 95.8% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,730 shares of company stock worth $35,686,991. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $466.27 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $457.43 and a 200-day moving average of $443.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.