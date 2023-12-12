Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Kellanova accounts for about 2.5% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 402.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $4,729,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,098,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,644,046.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock worth $41,780,934. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. Kellanova’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on K. TheStreet cut Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

