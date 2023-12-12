Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.60.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $200.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $219.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

