Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 900.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,838 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock opened at $415.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $396.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $418.60.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

