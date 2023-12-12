Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $361.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $373.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.08. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

