Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Purchases 100 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

KEYS opened at $147.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

