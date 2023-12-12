Holocene Advisors LP Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,076,716 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,822,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Uber Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $62.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

