Holocene Advisors LP Has $206.20 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,377 shares during the period. DexCom makes up approximately 0.9% of Holocene Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of DexCom worth $206,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 1,693.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,432 shares of company stock worth $1,178,977 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $117.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day moving average is $109.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

