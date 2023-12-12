Holocene Advisors LP Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,480 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 1.2% of Holocene Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Lam Research worth $286,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 7.4% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Lam Research by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 12,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $735.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $659.77 and a 200-day moving average of $651.56. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $397.06 and a 12 month high of $737.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total value of $1,306,868.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,931.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,495,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,801. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.50.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

