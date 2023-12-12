Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 215.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,036,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 707,436 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.9% of Holocene Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Honeywell International worth $214,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $200.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $219.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.81 and a 200 day moving average of $192.73.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International



Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

