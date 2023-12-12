Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,558 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.9% of Holocene Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Netflix worth $208,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.15.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $459.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.25. The company has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,094 shares of company stock worth $49,249,606. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

