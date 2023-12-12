Holocene Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 720,156 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 720,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $171,023,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,714,049. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $256.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.58 and a 200 day moving average of $239.00. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $257.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.48.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

