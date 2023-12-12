Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 1,131,640 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1,001.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131,640 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of D.R. Horton worth $151,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI opened at $138.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.56 and a 12 month high of $140.20.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

