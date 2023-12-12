HMS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,755,000 after buying an additional 160,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.15.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $459.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $426.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,094 shares of company stock valued at $49,249,606 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

