HMS Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

