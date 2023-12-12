HMS Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 0.9% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,346.21.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,647 shares of company stock worth $14,234,344. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,346.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,020.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,951.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,907.38 and a 12 month high of $3,385.30.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

