HMS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,893 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,893 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $9,104,885.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $9,104,885.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,701 shares of company stock valued at $142,220,645 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.2 %

META opened at $325.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $835.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

