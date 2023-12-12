HMS Capital Management LLC Purchases 373 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,084,000. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,768 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.4 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $136.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

