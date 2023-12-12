HMS Capital Management LLC Buys 6,559 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

