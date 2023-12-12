Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Walmart stock opened at $151.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.34. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $2,627,713.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,941,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

