Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,210 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,023,000. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 395,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $93,953,000 after buying an additional 23,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,714,049 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.48.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $256.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $470.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.00. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $257.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

